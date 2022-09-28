A pop-up market in Sandy joined the show today! Melany Larsen, the owner of Penny Lane Market, spoke of this event.

Happening four times a year at Crescent Hall in Sandy, the Penny Lane Market features handmade goods and gift items from local small shops and vendors. The next market, October 3-5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, will feature fall decorations, handmade treats, apparel, jewelry, art and so much more, all in the theme of fall and Halloween.

There is another Penny Lane Market for the holiday season being held on December 5-7 in the same location.

Larsen, a vendor at local markets for over 10 years, decided to open her own market last year. Named after her daughter Penny, the market is making waves, supporting local businesses.

Instagram: @pennylane_market

Website: www.pennylanemarket.net