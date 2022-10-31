- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s a special Halloween edition of the show and we are all dressed up for it! Try and recognize Nicea as Katy Perry, Brianne as Britney Spears, Deena as Gwen Stefani and Surae as Dolly Parton herself – the pop divas have taken over our set!
- So why do we dress up every Halloween? We have to go way back in history for the answer to that question: what we know as Halloween began with the ancient Celts, who celebrated a holiday called Samhain beginning on Oct. 31 to mark the end of harvest and the start of the winter season. The revelries included feasting, tales of ghost and spirits and perhaps animal sacrifice. Little is known about these celebrations since the ancient Celts passed down their histories orally, leaving no written records, but Lisa Morton, who has authored several books on Halloween, including Trick or Treat: A History of Halloween, tells Yahoo Life there’s no evidence that costumes were part of the festivities. When the Catholic Church added another feast day called All Souls Day, which was celebrated on Nov. 2, a more widespread costuming tradition began to take form. Beggars would go from house to house offering to say prayers for the souls of deceased loved ones in purgatory in exchange for “soul cakes” — small treats that had been specially made for the occasion. Eventually, children wanted to get in on this activity, too. “Kids saw this happening, so the kids would dress themselves as beggars and put soot on their faces and so forth and offer to do the same thing — go from house to house and offer to say the prayers for the loved ones,” Morton says. And the rest, as they say, is Halloween history!
- Plus, what are people wearing in 2022? If you plan to dress up as a superhero or old-fashioned monster this Halloween, you probably won’t be the only friendly neighborhood Spider-Man or fearsome fanged vampire on the block. They’re two of the most popular costumes this October. From beloved characters Harley Quinn and the “Stranger Things” gang to tried-and-true favorites like witches and dinosaurs, the most popular costume searches run the gamut from generic spooky to instantly recognizable IP, per Google Trends’ Frightgeist, a tool that analyzes the most-searched costume ideas nationwide. Americans are sticking to what they know this Halloween, it seems: Witches, pirates, Harley Quinn and Batman all appeared in the top 10 costumes back in 2015, as well. To be fair, Halloween festivities have been muted since 2020, when Covid-19 made even the concept of candy-collecting scary.
- At the end of the show – We pick the pumpkin painting winner and thank Ro for announcing and DJ Ricky for making our special edition Halloween show so fun this morning! We hope you tune in and enjoy a safe and happy holiday with your families.