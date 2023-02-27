SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Pop into this local spot for something fun to sip on! Ronal He, one of the owners of Blue Blue SLC, tells us about what makes their boba shop stand out from the rest.

Boba has gotten plenty of attention in the past few years with multiple shops popping up around the Salt Lake area. Blue Blue stands out with its use of only fresh ingredients. In addition to fresh fruit, they make a new batch of boba every 90 minutes to ensure that every drink is perfect.

With over 20 innovative flavors, there is something to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth. Even if boba is not for you, they have plenty of other tea drinks as well as coffee drinks like you’ve never had before. Flavors like Pineapple and Lime, CoCo Treasure, and Cheeze Berries are certain to pique your interest.

With their bright and colorful atmosphere, their shop in West Valley might become your new go-to. Head to Blue Blue to try the fresh flavors for yourself. Show them a screenshot of their segment on the show at checkout to get 15% off your purchase! You can also check them out on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.