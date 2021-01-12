Poetry can transform your morning

Dallas Graham of Red Fred Project shared a beautiful message of Poetry’s 3D Morning Potency. Poetry doesn’t have to be intimidating, and it can completely transform your day.

  1. Accessible for everybody (You don’t have to be an expert!)
  2. Fresh way to start the day
  3. Gives words/voice/understanding to the hard-to-reach places; passage meditation
  4. 3D: (1) reading it silently (2) reading it aloud (3) listening to someone else read it aloud
  5. I’ve adapted my own poetry (both written and live videos of reading aloud) for Instagram, because that’s how lots of people are consuming 
  6. No shortage of poets to explore: James Baldwin, Mary Oliver, Hafiz, Rupi Kaur, Jack Gilbert, Elizabeth Barrett Browning… 
  7. We experiment by reading a few by Dallas.

Read poetry and/or hear frequent morning readings via: @dallasandrewgraham #dallasgrahampoetry

