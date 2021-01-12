Poetry can transform your morning

Dallas Graham of Red Fred Project shared a beautiful message of Poetry’s 3D Morning Potency. Poetry doesn’t have to be intimidating, and it can completely transform your day.
- Accessible for everybody (You don’t have to be an expert!)
- Fresh way to start the day
- Gives words/voice/understanding to the hard-to-reach places; passage meditation
- 3D: (1) reading it silently (2) reading it aloud (3) listening to someone else read it aloud
- I’ve adapted my own poetry (both written and live videos of reading aloud) for Instagram, because that’s how lots of people are consuming
- No shortage of poets to explore: James Baldwin, Mary Oliver, Hafiz, Rupi Kaur, Jack Gilbert, Elizabeth Barrett Browning…
- We experiment by reading a few by Dallas.
Read poetry and/or hear frequent morning readings via: @dallasandrewgraham #dallasgrahampoetry