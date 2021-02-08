Poet Amanda Gorman shines at the Super Bowl

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Just before Super Bowl LV kickoff, the presidential inaugural poet delivered another original poem honoring three front-line workers who have served during the coronavirus pandemic. In Amanda Gorman’s moving poem, “Chorus of the Captains,” the 22-year-old celebrated educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and veteran James Martin, who last week were announced by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as this year’s honorary captains for their dedication and commitment to helping others.
- Plus, the field looked different this year and everyone took notice. Sarah Thomas was the first female to referee a Super Bowl. “You can be anything you put your mind to! Thank you Sarah Thomas, hard work and determination = success. First female referee of a Super Bowl,” someone commented. “Shout out to Sarah Thomas, the first female referee in a Super Bowl way to be an awesome role model for girls and women everywhere!” another person said.
- And now to the Super Bowl streaker who was apparently planted by a disgraced YouTube star. The unidentified Super Bowl runner who wore a neon pink thong suit was part of a marketing ploy for a porn website. We’ll tell you why the streaker was at the big game.
- And at the end of the show, have you been flipping your grilled cheese sandwich the wrong way for all this time? We’ll show you the hack that TikTokers say totally changed their lives! Join us for a busy second hour of GTU.