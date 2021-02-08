Poet Amanda Gorman shines at the Super Bowl

Briana Johnson-Hurst, founder and Host of The LifeBeats Project podcast and community was back in studio with something all parents can appreciate, called "Me in 5 Minutes". Briana says there are so many demands placed upon parents, especially now. With all that we are doing to help meet the needs of others as well as constantly adjusting to changing circumstances, we may be feeling off and just not like ourselves. Taking care of ourselves is paramount to our health and happiness. Here is a three part technique to quickly get back to feeling like ourselves called “Me in 5 Minutes.”

As a full-time working mom of a newly blended family of seven kids, Briana tells us she is definitely feeling it, and she's found a way to quickly get back to feeling like herself. Here is her three part technique called, “Me in 5 Minutes”, because sometimes that’s all we’ve got!