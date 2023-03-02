SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — The Behind the Lavalava Podcast, founded by Michael Tan and Milford Tiafala, recently celebrated its first anniversary. The podcast features Samoan veterans sharing their life experiences and opinions on various topics relevant to the Samoan community.

The goal of the podcast is to provide a safe space for individuals to discuss controversial topics, including mental health, domestic violence, sexual assault, and stereotypes that are often considered taboo or not talked about enough. They highlight people from all walks of life and aim to uplift and support underrepresented individuals in the Pacific Island community.

Behind the Lavalava is launching a new segment called “Behind the Lavalava Business Spotlight.” The segment aims to highlight Pacific Island businesses and nonprofits and to connect them with the community. They believe that showcasing businesses and nonprofits that serve the Pacific Island community can help create more visibility, support, and success for these ventures.

In celebration of women, the Women's Manea Collection is now 20% off. To find out more about Behind the Lavalava Podcast, visit their website at www.behindthelavalavamerch.com.