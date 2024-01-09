Ali Vallarta host of City Cast Salt Lake podcast tells us she successfully completed her new years resolution to have at least one drink at every bar in Salt Lake County, totaling 211 bars!

Her main takeaways? Pool is hard, and our local bartenders are amazing, “bartenders do so much more than design beautiful drinks. Their job is to set the tone in the establishment, they set the rules, they hold space, and I think that there’s a lot of community care that happens.”

While Ali can’t possibly pick a favorite bar, she does share some facts such as the oldest bar in Salt Lake County, and what bar is in the former Salt Lake high school.

saltlake.citycast.fm and social media handles @citycastslc @everybarslc