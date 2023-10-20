PMD is revolutionary in the skincare industry, and we loved dropping by their location here in Draper. We get to see their incredible products in action. The skin spatulas are often used in professional settings, and provide amazing benefits with no down time.

With over 20 years of experience in developing and bringing clinical and professional treatments home for users, the wave pro was a natural next step for the brand, and has had a great response since it’s launch in May.

With products uniquely designed with DeepInfuse™ Technology and the PreciseXtractor™, these features are unique to PMD Beauty, and provide amazing benefits for the user during treatment.

