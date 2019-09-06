Flaky, buttery, tart… this is a recipe that looks like it came straight out of a magazine, but is quite simple and easy to make!
Chef Lesli Sommerdorf from Harmons joined us in the kitchen with the recipe for a plum basil galette.
Plum Basil Galette
Makes 1 (10”) galette, 6-8 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 recipe Flaky Pie Dough (see recipe)
- 1 egg
- 1 Tbsp water
- 1-1/2 lb fresh plums, pitted and thinly sliced
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- Pinch kosher salt
- 1-1/2 Tbsp unbleached all-purpose flour
- 5 oz almond paste
- 2 Tbsp fresh basil ribbons
- 3 Tbsp turbinado (raw) sugar
Directions:
- Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.
- Remove dough from the refrigerator about 15 minutes before rolling. Lightly flour a work surface and the top of the dough. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough into a circle, turning it a quarter turn and flipping the dough as needed with a bench scraper to prevent sticking, until the dough measures 14 inches wide and 1/8 inch thick. Starting at one edge, roll the dough around the rolling pin and transfer to the prepared baking sheet, and chill for 30 minutes.
- Place a rack in the lower third of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees.
- In a small bowl, combine the egg and water and beat to combine. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, add the plums, granulated sugar, flour, and salt and toss until combined. Set aside for 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, spread the almond paste in thin layer over the chilled dough. Mound the plums in the center of the dough, leaving a 2” border around the mound. Sprinkle on the basil. Fold one edge of dough up onto the fruit, pleating it to make a circular enclosure and leaving the center open. Brush the inside of the pleat with the egg wash and continue to pleat the dough until all the fruit is encircled with dough. Brush the crust with egg wash and sprinkle with turbinado sugar.
- Bake until the crust is golden brown and the fruit is bubbling, 40-45 minutes. Transfer to a rack to cool for 15 minutes. Slice and serve warm.
Flaky Pie Dough
Makes 1 (9”) pie crust
Ingredients:
- 1-1/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
- 1/4 tsp kosher salt
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cold and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1/4 to 1/3 cup ice water
Directions:
- Using a food processor with the dough blade attachment, add the flour and salt. Pulse a couple of times to combine.
- Add the butter and pulse a couple of times until the butter resembles lentils.
- Add 1/4 cup water and pulse a couple of times.
- Add water by the tablespoon, as needed, until the dough mostly comes together.
- Transfer the dough to a work surface lined with a large piece of plastic wrap.
- Gather the plastic wrap and flatten the dough into a disk.
- Refrigerate until well chilled, about 30 minutes.
