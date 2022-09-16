Pioneer Theatre Company is kicking off its 61st Season and there is something for everyone. Artistic Director, Karen Azenberg, came to GTU to talk about upcoming shows this season, which includes several Broadway names.

Upcoming shows this season includes adaptation of a classic farce ‘Scapin’ The play is a comedy and runs until October 1.

The season will also include ‘Shucked’, a comedy-musical about the one thing that seems to be all the rage now, Corn. While The Corn Kid will not be present, the cast is incredible. Utahans will get the first look even before New Yorkers do.

In addition to those two shows, there will also be upcoming shows including a musical adaptation of beloved classic ‘A Christmas Story’, political drama ‘A Distinct Society’,

Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Putting It Together’, and The Utah premiere of the Pulitzer Prize finalist ‘What the Constitution Means to Me’. This will be PTC’s first production in the new Meldrum Theatre on campus. The season will conclude with ‘The Prom’, which will be the first time it has been performed in the Beehive State.



Subscriptions and single tickets are available now at PioneerTheatre.org.