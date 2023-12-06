SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)– Take your daytime makeup to the next level for that holiday party. Celebrity hair and makeup artist, Heather Nitta joined us on the show to share how to do just that with just a few simple tips.

She demonstrated how to do a quick eye shadow look using matte colors to enhance the shape and add a pop of shimmer to the eye for a festive look. For the cheeks, she uses upward sweeping motions to create lift and youthfulness to the face. Rather than a bold lip, Nitta recommends adding hydration and pout to the lips with balm and gloss. You’ll be able to drink, eat and chat without the worry of messing up your lip color.

