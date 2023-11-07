SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)– Today on the show, our hosts played Barking Chicken, a super fun game designed to get everyone involved laughing.

How to play, the player going first draws one head and one tail from each stack of cards. Then, the player begins talking like the head of the animal and walking like the tail of the other animal. Players must refrain from describing the animals. Whoever successfully guesses the combination wins one point.

Our hosts had such a fun time playing and really got into the game. We recommend playing this game for sure.