Plates & Palates has award winning cupcakes and more!

Plates & Palates is a family owned business that started back in 2004 with a couple of salads, and now offer a large variety, all made from scratch! Customers say that the environment makes them feel just like family, and we felt like family today, sampling the delicious food! Thank you Nina, Justin, and Jared!

We tried: Greek salad, with feta, kalamata olives, chicken, artichokes, croutons, and house dressing.

Lemon tarragon pasta with bow tie pasta, chicken, grapes, celery, green onion, almonds, topped with creamy lemon tarragon dressing.

Coconut curry lentil soup, Thai style with red curry, lemongrass, it’s a sweet flavor with a little kick, and not spicy.

Wild rice pudding with cardamom, candied ginger, pistachio, and mango.

And last but not least, homemade cupcakes!

Visit Plates and Palates at 390 N 500 W in Bountiful, and online www.platesandpalates.com/menu