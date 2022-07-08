We can all do our part to help reduce our carbon footprint. Kimberly Flores, former environmental reporter at ABC 4, came to Good Things Utah to talk about what she does today, owns and operates a zero waste store in Park City, fullFILLed. FullFILLED is the first refill and low waste store in Summit County that is 100% plastic free. Consumers can come and bring empty household and personal hygiene bottles and fill them up with new products, which is a significant way to reduce your carbon footprint and recycle. Glass bottles are available for sale and eligible for refill. In addition to refillable pump soaps, shampoos, and conditioners, FulFILLED sells local, plant based, solid bar versions of those counterparts.

To commemorate Plastic Free July, Flores came to Good Things Utah to talk to viewers about what they can do for the month. “[This challenge] came in 2011. Millions of people from 190 countries take part in this every year.” said Flores. Seeing people reduce their single use plastic is what inspired Flores. It is estimated that 83 billion metric tons of plastic produced since manufacturing has started and less than 10% is recycled. Most of it is in our landfills and even in our oceans. Recycling plastic is mostly a myth and plastic takes over 500 years to recycle. If we all make the change, that is when change happens. One person can make a difference.

Flores shares the best ways for people to reduce their carbon footprint:

-Say “no” to single use plastic.

-Use a reusable water bottle.

-Bring your own reusable bags to the grocery store.

-Ditch plastic coffee cups.

-Bringing your own utensils instead of disposable bags.

-Don’t use plastic straws.

-Use bamboo toothbrushes and dish brushes

-Consider zero waste swaps when you use up your single-use plastic items.

-Skip the plastic produce bags.

In honor of Plastic Free July, FullFILLED has started a bingo. To enter, follow FullFILLED on Instagram and look for the details. The first prize winner wins a $50 store gift card and second and third place win $10 gift cards each. For low waste living made easy, visit https://fulfilledutah.com/