SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Salt Lake County Library is elevating their check out game! This time, they are planting seeds. Literally. The newest program at the Country Library allows people to check out seed packets in the same way books are checked out. Jeff Buydos, PR Coordinator at Country Library, came to the studio to share some details and show what the library has the offer during the spring season.

The inspiration for the Seeds Library program was to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to learn and experience gardening as well as learn a bit more about self-efficiency. The other benefit is people will also have access to delicious and fresh vegetables for nearly no cost. Gardening also has some other benefits including mental relief as well as a great time to spend with family. It is a very enjoyable time for everyone.

The seeds available are corn, cucumber, carrots, squash, radishes and turnips. There are also herbs such as dill, basil, and parsley as well as flowers and even fruits available. The herbs take approximately 40 days to grow, and vegetables take about 70. While there is a limit on the number of seeds you can take at a time, the seeds are completely free for Salt Lake County residents. The Seeds Library program is available at the Kearns, Holladay, Sandy, Riverton, Millcreek and Draper branches.