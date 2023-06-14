Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Need a vegan friendly place to get delicious cinnamon rolls? Bret and Annie Matthews joined us on GTU to talk about Cinnaholic Vineyard and everything they have to offer.

Cinnaholic Vineyard specializes in freshly baked cinnamon rolls that are made from scratch and are hot out-of-the-oven. Their cinnamon rolls are customizable where you can choose one of their favorite flavors or build your own roll with over 20 frostings and toppings!

They offer other desserts such as homemade fudge brownies, edible cookie dough, freshly baked cinnadoodle, and chocolate chip cookies, and banana bread. All their products are 100% plant-based and are absolutely mouthwatering.

For more, visit Cinnaholic.com and Instagram.