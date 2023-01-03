SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) As a former pre-diabetic and member of a family riddled with Type Two Diabetes, Heart Disease, and Cancer, Aida Woodward knew she didn’t want to follow in the same footsteps. That’s why she turned to holistic health coaching and wrote the book “EAT LIKE YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT.”

In her book, Woodward advocates for a whole food plant-based diet with no cooking oils. But what does that mean exactly? According to Woodward, eating real food means choosing whole, unprocessed ingredients that are as close to their natural state as possible. This includes fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, and nuts.

A plant-based diet means that the majority of your meals come from plants, rather than animal products. And for Woodward, this means avoiding cooking oils altogether. She argues that these oils, which are highly refined and often high in unhealthy fats, can contribute to weight gain and a range of health problems.

But what about protein? Woodward says that a whole food plant-based diet can provide all the protein your body needs. She claims that this way of eating is not only healthy but also satisfying and filling.

So how much and what should you eat? Woodward’s book provides lists and tips for easing into a whole-food plant-based, no-oil diet. She also includes explanations of why this way of eating is beneficial for your health, as well as recipes and meal plans to get you started.

If you’re looking to improve your health and make lasting changes to your diet, Aida Woodward’s book “EAT LIKE YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT” is a great resource to check out. Available on Amazon, it’s a simple and easy-to-read guide to living a healthy, plant-based lifestyle.