SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – A guacamole recipe that includes all fresh whole food ingredients perfect for topping any salad, Mexican dish, or spread for a sandwich. Aida Woodward, Plant-Based Health Coach, joined GTU to share her guacamole dish.
Ingredients:
- 5 avocados – ripe and ready
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice, freshly squeezed
- 1 medium Roma tomato, diced fine
- 2 large cloves garlic, pressed
- 1 jalapeno (optional)
- 5 scallions, chopped fine
- 1 small or 1/2 large red bell pepper, chopped fine
- 1 small or 1/2 large yellow bell pepper, chopped fine
- Garlic salt or table salt if desired
Instructions:
1. Mash peeled and pitted avocados into a large bowl and add lemon juice and the remaining ingredients and mix well. Add salt or garlic salt if desired.
2. Serve on a bed of greens, as a salad dressing or use as a topping for any Southwestern or Mexican dish.
3. Can be used as a sandwich spread as part of your veggie sandwich or even as a topper for toast.
4. To store, cover with plastic wrap so the wrap touches the guacamole to keep air out and store in the refrigerator for a couple of days.