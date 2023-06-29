

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – A guacamole recipe that includes all fresh whole food ingredients perfect for topping any salad, Mexican dish, or spread for a sandwich. Aida Woodward, Plant-Based Health Coach, joined GTU to share her guacamole dish.

Ingredients:

5 avocados – ripe and ready

1 Tbsp. lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1 medium Roma tomato, diced fine

2 large cloves garlic, pressed

1 jalapeno (optional)

5 scallions, chopped fine

1 small or 1/2 large red bell pepper, chopped fine

1 small or 1/2 large yellow bell pepper, chopped fine

Garlic salt or table salt if desired

Instructions:

1. Mash peeled and pitted avocados into a large bowl and add lemon juice and the remaining ingredients and mix well. Add salt or garlic salt if desired.

2. Serve on a bed of greens, as a salad dressing or use as a topping for any Southwestern or Mexican dish.

3. Can be used as a sandwich spread as part of your veggie sandwich or even as a topper for toast.

4. To store, cover with plastic wrap so the wrap touches the guacamole to keep air out and store in the refrigerator for a couple of days.