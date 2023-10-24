SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Our plant based chef, Aida Woodward, joined us in the GTU kitchen for a yummy adult treat perfect for Halloween. These delicious little nuggets of “carmel like” goodness are sure to please any sweet tooth and you’ll barely be able to believe that they don’t have any sugar.

Ingredients:

12 fresh Medjool dates, pitted

1/2 cup oatmeal

1/2 tsp, vanilla

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a food processor and process until very well combined until a “dough like” consistency. This may take several minutes. Form into one and a half inch balls and store in a glass container in the refrigerator. Best tasting eaten cold from the refrigerator.

Optional add-ins during processing:

peanut butter

nuts

coconut

cocoa powder

vegan chocolate chips or cacao nibs by hand.

You can find more from Aida Woodward, YOUR Plant-Based Health Coach, at www.turntohealth.guru. Plus her book, EAT LIKE YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT is available on Amazon.