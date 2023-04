Aida shared her new book with us, Eat Like Your Life Depends On It. The book if full of great plant based recipes. Fiber is a very important part of our diet and a lot of us are not getting nearly enough fiber in our diet.

We also discussed the definition of whole food. Whole food is still in its WHOLE form with no additives.

Aida suggested to stop cooking with oils of all kinds.

For more information go to…

aida@turntohealth.guru

www.turntohealth.guru