Planning a life you love with Strawberry Nest

Kade Clemensen is from a remote town in Utah and has lived all over the world in places like Hong Kong, Denmark, Brazil, California and has been based in NYC for the past eight years. Travel and meeting people from different backgrounds is a fuel that inspires him. Kade's main goal in his artworks and in founding It's not a gallery, is to bring awareness to mental health in youth and the necessity to talk about it in a safe and supporting space.

He created the 30-30-30 project in 2018. A personal goal of traveling to thirty countries in thirty days, ending on his 30th birthday. The topic of discussion throughout the trip was; one thing people do each day to make them happy. Through the conversation and keeping a blog about the different stages of the trip, the goal was to start bringing mental health into conversation and raise awareness. Here you can view the website and see the people and places that made up his journey.