Plan your weekend with movie reviews

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Tony Toscano of Talking Pictures is back in studio to tell us what movies are out, and what’s worth the watch!

After receiving devastating news, a family receives help from their best friend who puts his own life on hold. “Our Friend” stars Casey Affleck, Jason Segel and Dakota Johnson. This film is a deeply moving and bittersweet story about love, friendship, family and letting go. “Our Friend” is in selected theaters and streaming on line. Tony gives it an A, and is rated R.

Streaming on all video on demand platforms is the modern western “No Man’s Land” is about a young man who finds himself an illegal alien in Mexico while running from a Texas Ranger pursuing him for murder. The film stars Jake Allyn. This is a terrific modern-day western supported by a brilliant script and great performances from its cast. Catch “No Man’s Land” streaming on all video on demand platforms. Tony gives it an A, and it’s rated PG-13.

Finally, opening this week is a a new documentary focusing on the life of actor Pat Morita, best known as Mr. Miyagi from the Karate Kid films. This new documentary gives us an up close and personal look at the life and struggles of Pat Morita. Tony chatted with actor Don Most, who worked with Morita on the TV series “Happy Days.” “More than Miyagi” is a surprising, engaging and revealing film. Streaming on all video on demand platforms , Tony gives it an A. It’s not rated.

Find Tony Toscano online at talkingpictures.tv