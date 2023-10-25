- On Good Things Utah this morning – A furious debate has been sparked on Instagram after a list was compiled by a group of women of the 28 places men shouldn’t take them on a first date. The list has begun to circulate on social media with everyone and their grandma weighing in on which entries they do and don’t agree with. It was shared on Instagram on Tuesday (24 October) by the page @duvalpromo and has so far proven very divisive in the comments section. Some users supported a handful of entries while others have rubbished the entire list. It is not clear if the entries are given in order or not, however. The list is made up of popular American restaurant food franchises but also traditional date activities. The post also stated that it was made by women who reached out with their own suggestions. It’s worth mentioning that this obviously doesn’t apply to all women, just the select few who submitted their own preferences.
- The list states:
- 1.) Cheesecake Factory
- 2.) Applebee’s
- 3.) Chili’s
- 4.) Chipotle
- 5.) Olive Garden
- 6.) The Movies
- 7.) Your House
- 8.) Any Fast Food Chain
- 9.) Buffalo Wild Wings
- 10.) Wingstop
- 11.) Red Lobster
- 12.) A Buffet
- 13.) IHOP
- 14.) Denny’s
- 15.) The gym
- 16.) Church
- 17.) Starbucks
- 18.) Coffee dates
- 19.) Ice cream dates
- 20.) Family functions
- We hope you tune in and weigh in with us as our hosts dive into this Hot Topic and so much more on Good Things Utah!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now