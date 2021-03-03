Pizza with cheese and Fruit Loops? Yep, it’s a real thing

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Fong’s Pizza in Des Moines, Iowa, made waves on the internet last week after the revival of their controversial sweet breakfast pizza. The pizza, which is listed as “Loopy Fruits Pizza” on their menu, consists of a sweet cream cheese sauce base topped with mozzarella and, of course, a layer of Froot Loops along with a drizzle of Greek yogurt and condensed milk. Our hosts weigh in on this unorthodox blend!
- And a new study says your smartphone is costing you valuable sleep. The study says for most of us, looking at our phone at all hours is an “addiction” and the light could be stopping us from counting sheep. We’ll tell you why the study results are so important.
- Plus, want to join Reagan and get up at 5 am every morning? Before you say no, listen to this: But there are actually some pretty great reasons why you should avoid hitting snooze. Contrary to most night owls’ beliefs, an early wake-up call can be good for your mind, body, and overall wellness. Reagan shares the benefits with us.
- And at the end of the show, leave it to late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon to come up with the perfect pandemic spoof! He sings along with John Legend and has us all laughing this morning. Hope you tune in for a Wednesday edition of GTU Hour 2.