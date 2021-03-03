Pizza with cheese and Fruit Loops? Yep, it’s a real thing

After great success in their previous location, Dreamscapes has moved to a bigger space at The Gateway. The new location and exhibits to be discovered at Salt Lake City's Immersive Art Experience is ready for you to enter this world of pure re-imagination.

Dreamscapes is built using upcycled and repurposed materials from their amazing partners like 3 Form, Habitat for Humanity and The Salt Palace Convention Center. With timed entry and an expanded footprint, Dreamscapes offers a COVID-safe activity for kids and adults to immerse in art!