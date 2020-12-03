Pizza the cat is pet of the week

Best Friends is doing a holiday adoption special for the month of December where all pets will have their adoption fees waived through the month of December. Adoptions are being sponsored by Xfinity and they are giving goody bags to all adopters.



This is handsome cat is Pizza, and he’s in an awesome foster home with foster mom, Brenda. This little fellow is wondering when he will find his forever home. He’s three years old, and although he was shy at first, he gets braver every day. He’s a very mellow one. He does like to play in the mornings, and after dinner and enjoys his day naps. All he wants is to be petted, play some games, and be around you!

If you sit down he comes up to you for loving. He enjoys having his chin and head scratched, and flops on his side to get tummy rubs. He explores more nooks and crannies every day. He has started to play, too! Pizza loves chasing the dot, and tries to grab and eat the string on the end of the stick. His foster says he has the tiniest of meows.

He loves his scratching post and catnip! Dry food is his preference, he has not liked the 6 different kinds of wet food they have given him. With a little more time and patience he will grow more friendly, loving and confident. Email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org to set up a virtual meet and greet with Pizza.

