Pizza party, Pizzeria Limone style! We get a sneak peek of the Bahn Mi pizza, a Vietnamese inspired pizza that will be launching in our stores very soon.

This company takes pride in catering to everyone’s palate. Whether you’re a fan of bold like the blackberry covered Viola, or a tried-and-true classic such as the Formaggi, there truly is something for everyone.

The dedication to pushing boundaries in pizza-making is evident in every slice. The unique combinations and attention to quality ingredients sets Pizzeria Limone apart in the world of pizza. Not just a pizzeria, they are a hub for culinary exploration and enjoyment.

To taste the Bahn Mi Pizza and other delectable offerings, head on over to Pizzeria Limone and embark on a flavorful journey that’s sure to leave a lasting impression.

pizzerialimone.com