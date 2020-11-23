Pizza Bianca with Villaggio Pizzeria

Villaggio Pizzeria was in our kitchen today making us their absolutely mouth-watering pizza bianca. Located at 3144 South State Street in SLC, this is the spot to stop in to for some New York style pizza.
Instagram: @villaggio.slc Facebook: Villaggio Pizzeria and online: www.villaggio-slc.com
RECIPE:
“Pizza Bianca” white pie
Fresh tossed pizza dough
Fresh minced garlic
Freshly shredded mozzarella blend
Extra Virgin olive oil
Crushed red pepper
Bake these ingredients FIRST till fully melted.
Add grated pecorino romano cheese
Dollops of ricotta cheese (special lasagna mix)
Cook again till golden brown
Garnish with a twirl of balsamic glaze & fresh basil leaves