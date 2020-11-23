Pizza Bianca with Villaggio Pizzeria

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Villaggio Pizzeria was in our kitchen today making us their absolutely mouth-watering pizza bianca. Located at 3144 South State Street in SLC, this is the spot to stop in to for some New York style pizza.

Instagram: @villaggio.slc Facebook: Villaggio Pizzeria  and online: www.villaggio-slc.com

RECIPE:

“Pizza Bianca” white pie

Fresh tossed pizza dough

Fresh minced garlic

Freshly shredded mozzarella blend

Extra Virgin olive oil

Crushed red pepper

Bake these ingredients FIRST till fully melted. 

Add grated pecorino romano cheese

Dollops of ricotta cheese (special lasagna mix)

Cook again till golden brown

Garnish with a twirl of balsamic glaze & fresh basil leaves

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Politics

More Politics

Good Things Utah Sponsors