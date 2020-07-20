Pit bull terrier mix Zola needs a home

Zola is a three year old pit bull terrier mix who is a goofy girl, ready to enjoy every minute of every day! She’s sweet, affectionate, and loves to go on walks and play with her ball. Zola enjoys playing in water, and loves kids. She’s a bit fearful of men, but don’t worry, she warms up quickly!

Zola is looking for a foster home, or a forever home. Contact Best Friends Animal Society at utahadoptions@bestfriends.org to set up a virtual meet and greet, and from there you can plan your socially distanced meet!

Hundreds of cats and kittens are also in need of foster care and adoption. Spread the word!