Pit bull terrier mix Zola needs a home

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Zola is a three year old pit bull terrier mix who is a goofy girl, ready to enjoy every minute of every day! She’s sweet, affectionate, and loves to go on walks and play with her ball. Zola enjoys playing in water, and loves kids. She’s a bit fearful of men, but don’t worry, she warms up quickly!

Zola is looking for a foster home, or a forever home. Contact Best Friends Animal Society at utahadoptions@bestfriends.org to set up a virtual meet and greet, and from there you can plan your socially distanced meet!

Hundreds of cats and kittens are also in need of foster care and adoption. Spread the word!

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Things Utah Sponsors