SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Looking to mix things up this holiday season? Us too. We’re swapping out the traditional red and green for a more sophisticated Pistachio and Magenta color palette. This unique color combo is shown to us by Stephanie Hunt at FlairHunter for those who want their holiday decor to be chic and whimsical at the same time.

Not sure where to start? Here are some ideas:

– Wreaths: Feathers, greens, and even flowers can all be used to create a festive wreath. For a more unique take, try using pistachio-colored yarn to create a one-of-a-kind wreath.

– Appetizers: Present your appetizers on greenery for a chic presentation. Faux branches are a great way to add some holiday flair to your spread.

– Table Centerpieces: Mix and match vintage and new items to create festive centerpieces. Candles, vases, and even pistachio-colored Christmas balls can be used to create a beautiful display.

– Outfits: Wear your holiday colors with pride! Pistachio and magenta look great together, so don’t be afraid to get creative with your holiday outfit.

– Cocktails: Make sure your cocktails are in on the fun by adding a pistachio or magenta garnish. This is the perfect way to add a festive touch to your favorite holiday drink.

Instagram: @theflairhunter

Website: www.TheFlairHunter.com