SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – Pirate O’s, the ultimate global treasure! Dedicated to bringing you the best from around the world. From European imports to a pasta room boasting unique cuts, this store is a haven for food enthusiasts.

But let’s talk about the holidays approaching. Pirate O’s is here with a dazzling array of advent calendars! These calendars feature top sellers, with prices varying based on the quantity and quality of the delectable chocolates inside. And that’s not all. Pirate O’s has an assortment of sauces, oils, balsamics, cookies, crackers, and an entire room dedicated to pasta.

Chocolate lovers, brace yourselves for a global journey through renowned brands like Milka, Cadbury, Lindt, and many more. Spice things up with their legendary hot sauce selection, cheese enthusiasts, Pirate O’s got you covered with over 100 different cheeses in their dedicated cheese room.

Do not forget the customizable gift baskets – BYOB (Build Your Own Basket) and let their skilled basket artists create a masterpiece for any occasion. Pirate O’s is on a mission to make your holidays memorable, one delightful discovery at a time!

