Pirate O’s Gourmet Market & Deli

Pirate O’s Gourmet Market and Deli in Draper is an absolute gem of a place! If you’ve never been in, put it on your to-do list asap! Owner Orian tells us Pirate O’s started in 1997 as a gourmet food store, and quickly elevated into European-based store.

Proudly carrying an eclectic mix of Dutch, German, British, and Swedish offerings, Pirate O’s truly has something for everyone! Orian showed us the stores most popular salsas, local hot sauces, and told us that while Beehive Cheese is now selling nationally, they originated right there at Pirate O’s!

There’s also a deli inside! Orian’s daughter Cobair let us samle their best selling turkey sandwhich, a boba tea, and told us that with a coffee car as well, there is something for everyone!

Visit Pirate O’s at 11901 S 700 E in Draper, online at https://www.pirate-os.com instagram at @pirateosgourmet and facebook at PirateOs