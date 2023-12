DRAPER, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Good Things Utah is counting down to Christmas with Pirate O’s in Draper. Here’s a great gift idea – Mince Pies – Mince Pies are a sweet pie of English origin filled with mincemeat, being a mixture of fruit and spices. A very English tradition for the Christmas Season. Pirate O’s has a great variety of mince pies available.

Shop Pirate O’s online at Pirate-Os.com.

Visit Pirate O’s in Person:

11901 South 700 East

Draper UT 84020

801-572-0956

