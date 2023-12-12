DRAPER, Utah (Good Things Utah) – We’re celebrating 12 Days of Christmas Gift Ideas with Pirate O’s Gourmet Market in Draper.

Day 7: Stollen or Christstollen

Stollen or Christstollen is a holiday tradition dating back to 14th Century Germany. Germans baked stollen loaves at Christmastime to honor princes and church dignitaries, and to sell at fairs and festivals for holiday celebrations. Pirate O’s carries the biggest variety of Stollen both in brands, types and sizes. The Stollen Cake, which started out with very simple ingredients, has evolved over the last 500 years to include fruits and candies. One of the most popular ingredients is Marzipan, a candy made of almond meal and sugar or honey.

Visit Pirate O’s in Person:

11901 South 700 East

Draper UT 84020

Shop Pirate O’s online at Pirate-Os.com

Sponsored by Pirate O’s Market