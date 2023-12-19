SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( Good Things Utah) – Pirate O’s is known for its unique, one-of-a-kind gifts and products. A paradise where the white elephant gifts roam – from Handerpants – underpants for your hands, to emotional support chickens, to the coveted Dundee Awards, to Whoopie Cushions, A mini Bob Ross Plushie, to the world’s smallest hairdryer, game remote chocolate keyboard, and silly straw glasses – Pirate O’s has all your fun and silly white elephant gifts and gags. FYI, White Elephant is derived from the sacred white elephants kept by Southeast Asian monarchs in Burma, Thailand, and Cambodia. Possessing a white elephant was a symbol of being blessed with peace and prosperity. The term white elephant gift came into use during the 19th Century – when churches held “white elephant” sales where donors could unload unwanted “bric-a-brac,”.. generating profit from the phenomenon that “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

Visit Pirate O’s any day of the week (open 7 Days a week) in Draper at 11901 South 700 East. Or shop online at Pirate-Os.com Call – 801-572-0956

Sponsored by Pirate O’s Market