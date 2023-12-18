SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) –

It says right on the label – True Happiness Lies in the Freedom To Be Yourself! When you or your friends opt not to drink alcohol, FRE delivers a refined alternative to blasé sodas and flavored water. FRE alcohol-removed wines are optimal for all occasions, from mid-week relaxation to holiday celebrations. Alcohol-removed wine category leaders since 1992, FRE crafts each varietal from acclaimed California grapes, then carefully removes the alcohol while preserving the wine’s delicate flavors. Pop the top or pour a glass for a true-to-wine experience—without the alcohol—from America’s No. 1 alcohol-removed wine brand. (FRE Pronounced: FREE) A product of Sutter Home Winery.

Pirate O’s is stocked up for your holiday celebrations and the New Year!

Visit Pirate O’s in Person (open & days a week): 11901 South 700 East

Draper UT 84020 Shop Pirate O’s online at Pirate-Os.com

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Pirate O’s Market