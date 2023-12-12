SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Once again Pirate O’s acts as a category champ in Hard Tack Christmas Candy that’s available all in one spot. Featured here is a small sampling of three different brands of Ribbon Candy and holiday hard candies.

Pirate O’s has two of the top American Brands – Hammond Candy out of Denver and Primrose Candy Company in Chicago. Also featured: a German fruit assortment; Italian Glitterati (an old ZCMI favorite you may remember); Tin of Queen Elizabeth, mixed fruit flavors from England; Sevigny’s Ribbon Candy – a leading brand since 1926 – great gift idea!

Visit Pirate O’s in Person: 11901 South 700 East

Draper UT 84020 Shop Pirate O’s online at Pirate-Os.com

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Pirate O’s Market