Karen Azenberg, Artistic Director of Pioneer Theatre Company, tells us PTC has a tremendous season kicking off next month. With tickets for all productions now on sale to the general public, now is the time to secure your spot in the audience to a spectacular season.

The theme of 2023-2024 is “JOURNEY.” This refers to the amazing seven journeys PTC is taking its audience on, as well as celebrating PTC’s recent journey to Broadway with Shucked, and the journey to a new second theatre space this spring!

The season lineup is as follows:

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express | September 22 – October 7

The Rocky Horror Show | October 20-31st

featuring interactive prop kits and special late-night performances!

Christmas in Connecticut | December 1-16

PTC is the only theatre in the country to have this new Christmas musical, which only premiered in Connecticut last year.

Native Gardens | January 12-27

Bonnie & Clyde | February 23-March 9

The Lehman Trilogy | March 29 – April 13

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 | May 10-25

For The Lehman Trilogy, PTC will inaugurate the brand new Meldrum Theatre in the Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse. It’s a 380-seat space that will allow for exciting and intimate theatre.

Single tickets and an array of flexible season ticket packages are available. You can subscribe to 3, 5, or full 7 show seasons and get great discounts!

Learn more at PioneerTheatre.org

Or by calling the Box Office at 801-581-5951