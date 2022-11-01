- On Good Things Utah this morning – The ladies had a night out with Pioneer Theater Company to see the smash hit Shucked over the weekend. The musical that is the first to go from Salt Lake City straight to Broadway! Here’s what it’s about: Corn Cob County faces a crisis that threatens their livelihood. The town’s favorite young couple, Maizy and Beau, have known they belong together since childhood but interrupt their nuptials to save their small town. Maizy leaves her sweetheart for the big city (Tampa, Florida) in hopes of finding someone who can help. A local con man, Gordy, takes advantage of her naivete, and seeing a chance to solve a little financial problem of his own, follows Maizy back, conveniently capturing her heart along the way. It’s a hoe-down with puns and non-stop jokes, leading up to its raucous conclusion. The ladies are giving Shucked two thumbs up! For tickets and times click here: https://pioneertheatre.org/
- Plus, actor Jeff Goldblum is in final talks to join ‘Wicked’ movies as the Wizard. The actor is in final talks to play the Wizard in Jon M. Chu’s upcoming “Wicked” movies, Variety has learned exclusively. The latest casting news comes just over a month since Variety first reported that Fiyero will be played by “Bridgerton” star Jonathan Bailey. Chu’s two-part feature adaptation is headlined by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The Universal Pictures films are set for release on Christmas in 2024 and 2025. “Wicked” is a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” telling the story of how Elphaba became the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch.
- And a big announcement from Taylor Swift this morning – she is going on tour! There are no Salt Lake City stops but Las Vegas is on the list. And in true Taylor Swift fashion, the record-breaking artist has once again made history. The 32-year-old singer-songwriter has become the first artist to hold all top 10 spots in Billboard’s Hot 100 chart at once, the music magazine announced on Monday, Oct. 31. According to Billboard, Swift has officially outperformed Drake, who in September 2021 saw nine of his songs in the Hot 100’s top 10, making for a historic moment in the list’s 64-year history. Her new hit “Anti-Hero,” which has over 100 million streams on Spotify, has made it to the No. 1 spot. Billboard will release the full Hot 100 list on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
- At the end of the show – Hair spray is a lifesaver for adding shine and volume to your hair. But, did you know it can be used in so many other ways around the house? We have brilliant uses for getting the most out of a can of hair spray by fixing slippery shoes, pest-proofing your jack-o’-lanterns, and more. Hope you join us as we dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU!