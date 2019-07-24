Happy Pioneer Day! Deena Marie was live at the Pioneer Day Parade where she got to talk with Alison and Barbara who have made the parade a tradition in their families!

Barbara sets up with her family the night before the big parade in order to reserve their spot. She said that people will reserve their spots at the parade days in advance. Barbara was able to be in the parade 51 years ago! She was the Days of 47 Queen! As the Queen she got to go around the community and speak to different people almost every day!

Alison also has a son who is in the parade this year. He is in the high school marching band playing the trumpet! Alison has now had two of her sons participate in the parade! She loves that the parade has become such a strong tradition with her family.

Make sure to check out the parade next year and make it a tradition of your own!