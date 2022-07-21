Greg James and Caroline Johnson join us today to talk a fun upcoming parade called Days of ’47.

James, executive Vice President, and Johnson, parade queen, discuss the event that celebrates the founding of Utah. The mission of this parade is to remind people of the values of one of the largest mass migrations in history— the pioneers.

This year, the parade is having some new additions. Jean Bingham, the president of the Relief Society for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days saints, will be representing the church. Bingham will be one of the first women to represent the Church in the parade.

They will also be spending time at a memorial dedicated to some 700 children who passed on the pioneer trails between 1847 and 1859. There are 47 sculptures and 17 stones with the names of the children.

The parade will be held on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022, in downtown Salt Lake City beginning at 9:00 am. For a new adventure, bring the kids, the sleeping bags and the hot dogs downtown on the evening of the 22nd. They are offering the experience to camp out the night before the parade starts.

Visit www.daysof47.com