Pioneer Day Blueberry Pie Filling

Pioneer day is just around the corner, and what could be better than a pie at that summer party. Aimee Altizer and Sean Oviatt from Flourish Bakery came by to show us how to make a blueberry filling!

Blueberry Pie Filling Ingredients:

-1 pound fresh or frozen blueberries

-1 Tbsp + 2tsp Corn Starch

-1/3 cup Sugar

-2 Tbsp Fresh Lemon Juice

-Zest of 1 lemon

Streusel Topping Ingredients:

-½ cup Butter

-1/3 cup Sugar

-¼ cup Brown Sugar, packed

-1 Tbsp Ground Ginger

-Pinch Salt

-2 cups All-Purpose Flour

Blueberry Filling Directions:

1.Whisk together sugar and corn starch, be sure there aren’t any lumps.

2.Toss blueberries with sugar & starch mixture, add lemon zest and juice. Stir to distribute evenly.

3.For a streusel-topped pie, cook the filling in a saucepan until the mixture comes to a boil for 1 minute and begins to thicken.

4.Remove from heat and fill parbaked shells

5.Top with streusel topping and bake until bubbly and golden brown.

6.Cool before serving.

Streusel Topping Directions:

Paddle all ingredients in the mixer until butter is thoroughly blended in and the mixture appears crumbly.

*Extra streusel topping can be toasted on a sheet pan and used to top ice cream.*

About Flourish Bakery

Flourish Bakery is to build better people through the opportunity to begin again. Across the United States, drug addiction and incarceration followed by relapse and recidivism have damaged the lives and livelihoods of individuals, families, and entire communities. Flourish offers an innovative solution to these complex problems. Flourish is the only “Second Chance” long-term recovery workforce development reentry program in Utah.

Flourish Bakery’s Internship Program

The Flourish Bakery Intern Program is a 15-month program, which fosters hope, healing, and accountability while simultaneously teaching the art and skills of professional baking to those recovering from addiction with a history of incarceration. Interns are paid $14/hour and complete approximately 32 to 40 hours per week working and learning in the Bakery. All elements of our evidence-based, wrap-around program are provided free of charge to interns, which includes a 90-day “Starter Period,” morning group reflection, culinary instruction and oversight, weekly writing groups, a daily communal meal, financial counseling services, mental health counseling, a gym membership, clothing, and access to all commercial and professional baking equipment.

Flourish serves as the “middle space” where individuals can afford the opportunity to rebuild their lives, careers, relationships, and communities with courage and grace.

Flourish Bakery is located at 752 W. Center St in Midvale and is open Wednesday-Saturday, 8am-4pm.

Shop online and pick up your orders.

Flourish participates in the Liberty Park Farmer’s Market on Friday evenings and the Daybreak Farmer’s Market on Saturday mornings.

You can also order Flourish items for delivery on Doordash, including their blueberry mini pies.

Flourish loves having volunteers join us in the kitchen. Please visit their website to complete a volunteer application.