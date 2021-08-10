Nothing is better than binge-watching Netflix and stuffing our faces with popcorn. Which is why we were so excited for The Kettle Pop Shop to join us on the show! Kerri Longmore, owner of The Kettle Pop Shop, is an absolute genius when it comes to popcorn. She shared with us her recipe for Pink Vanilla Pop.
Ingredients:
-8 cups of movie theater popcorn
-1 cup of white chocolate
-4 cups of pink kettle corn
Directions:
- Melt white chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl or on the stove.
- Separate movie theater popcorn into two bowls: 4 cups each
- Mix the melted white chocolate with 4 cups of movie theater popcorn.
- Spread mixture out on parchment paper. Let sit for 15 minutes.
- Combine pink kettle corn, the white chocolate-covered popcorn, and the movie theater popcorn in a bowl.
- Enjoy!
For more fun popcorn ideas, follow The Kettle Pop Shop on IG.