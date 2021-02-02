Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Angela Ottley, owner of Pink Beehive Cotton Candy is in studio sharing the details of her gourmet cotton candy company that specializes in bringing sweet memories to any event! They offer it all, from on site spinning for weddings, parties, corporate events and more!

Pink Beehive Cotton Candy carries both favor bags and tubs in more than a whopping forty flavors! There are also cotton candy glitter bombs for any sparkling beverage, and cakes made from 100% cotton candy. Get 20% off for viewers with code GTU20! There’s also free shipping or delivery with orders over $40.

Hop online at www.pinkbeehive.cc and visit social media at IG @pinkbeehivecottoncandy and Facebook: pinkbeehivecottoncandy for a fun and tasty giveaway! Follow, like, tag a friend to win a cotton candy cake.