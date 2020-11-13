Anny Sooskri of the delicious Fav Bistro joined us to share the recipe for pineapple fried rice. Get ready to have a new favorite dish, this one is simply mouth-watering. Try it yourself, and don’t forget to visit Fav Bistro for dine-in or pick up at 1984 Murray Holladay Rd.
Pineapple Fried Rice
- Coconut oil/butter
- Protein of choice – Shrimps
- Jasmine rice
- Egg
- Yellow onion (dice)
- Shredded Carrot
- Bell Pepper
- Pineapple
- Turmeric
- Fish sauce
- Soy sauce
- oyster sauce
- Brown sugar
- Scallion
- Cilantro
- white pepper