SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Bring authentic Hawaiian food to your own home with a tasty recipe from GTU chef, Lindy Davies. She recently returned from a tropical vacation and had to bring the taste of paradise home to Utah.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Ingredients:
- 1-2 cups of basmati rice or rice of choice.
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil.
- 1/2 cup onion, chopped.
- 1 teaspoon ginger freshly grated or 1/4 teaspoon dried ground.
- 2 cloves garlic minced.
- 1/2 cup ham sliced thinly ( I used deli ham but you can exchange with spam or fresh ham).
- 1/2 cup coconut shredded.
- 2 teaspoons of chicken powder – you can also use chicken bouillon cubes and just crush into a powder and you can add to taste. I used 3 bouillon cubes.
- 1 cup pineapple chopped fresh or canned.
- macadamia nuts – crushed & toasted. garnish – optional
- 2 tablespoons of green onions – 2 tablespoons chopped for garnish – optional.
Directions:
- Cook rice according to directions, remove from heat & let it set at room temperature. You can also use leftover rice.
- Toast your coconut in a non-stick skillet until in is toasty brown. Set aside.
- Toast the macadamia nuts in a dry pan until toasty. Chop coarsely. Set aside.
- In a big frying pan melt the coconut oil. Add the onions, garlic, ginger until aromatic. Add the ham and cook quickly until lightly golden.
- Add your cooked rice, chicken powder and mix quickly in your pan until all of the rice is covered evenly with the coconut oil and seasoning. Add the pineapple, green onions and toasted coconut back into the pan and continue stirring quickly, just until warmed.
- Reserve a little toasted coconut and green onions on the side for garnishing.
- Serve on plate and garnish with toasted crushed macademia nuts, toasted coconut and green onions.