Pilates with a twist

Feel the burn with Megan G. from BODYBAR Pilates! We sure did. Megan introduced us to a pilates workout that is high-intensity, low-impact and perfect for increasing flexibility, muscle strength, posture and boosting overall health.

BODYBAR Pilates, a Reformer Pilates studio concept known for its community-centric environment and customizable workout, is opening its first location in Utah on Aug. 16 at 180 North Union Avenue at Station Park in Farmington.

Whether a member is a 70-year-old wellness guru or a 25-year-old just getting started, the BODYBAR workout can be customized to meet everyone’s personal fitness goals.

