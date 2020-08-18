Pierpont Place offers socially distanced concerts, and so much more

What will concerts look like during a pandemic? Reagan and Surae discuss. Then, Deena joins Janice Alyson Boes of Premier Event Services and Pierpont Place to learn all about everything happening at this full service venue in downtown SLC. We’re talking full service design, floral, food, bar, you name it, they tackle it! The team custom designs for each specific event, and scaling down the size of gatherings thrown this year allows them to put the focus on more of a VIP experience.

The floral delivery service was the first area the team decided to get up and running as they opened their doors during the pandemic. Being creative and spreading joy with their flowers allowed them to start doing weddings, celebrations of life, and more. Because they love giving back, for every nineteen orders, the business donates a piece to an essential worker, or first responder!

Concerts are resuming in a new, safe, and creative way. At the newly launched Trifecta concert series, Pierpont Place does three things: help small businesses, donates a portion to a non-profit, and helping out local musicians who are struggling. Everyone who attends is a VIP, and each vingette space socially distanced from the next holds 2-8 people. Delicious drinks and beautiful food such as charcuterie boards, high-end hor d’oeuvres, vegan cuisine, vegetarian options, dessert displays and more are there for your liking.

For the upcoming concert lineup, to book a wedding, event, order a floral arrangement and more, visit www.pierpontplace.com and call 801-598-4444

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.



