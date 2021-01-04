Picnicking, take out and comfort food – we have the food trends you will see much more of this year

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Everything changed over the last year including the food we eat. We take a look back at the most popular food trends of 2020 that may be sticking around for the new year.
- Plus, Joanna Gaines can do it all. The home improvement expert is now jumping into her own cooking show! Surae tells us where we can tune in.
- And if your New Year’s resolution this year is to be healthier, Ali has the trends that you are sure to see pop up on your social media this month. Being mindful is back, and yes, there is an app for that! Ali has the easy ways you can kick start your health for 2021.
- And at the end of the show, what are you doing that could actually be making you unattractive? We share the list of little known actions that just aren’t as becoming as you might think. And you better believe our hosts are all weighing in on this one! Hope you join us for a fun second hour of GTU.