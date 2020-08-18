Picky eaters, a Trader Joe’s cookbook, and why left-handers have it harder

Happy Tuesday! It’s Ali’s baby shower week, so we opened the show with another great baby item giveaway! See how you can enter to win your very own Dock A Tot right here. We share a sweet message from a kindergarten teacher about returning to school mid-pandemic, and we discuss five warning signs that your child may have a more serious problem than simply being a picky eater.

Then, Trader Joe’s has a cookbook and you can get it on Amazon for $20! Why would they give their secrets away? We don’t know, but you be we’re going to take them!

We end with our left-hander Surae demonstrating the ways in which lefty’s have it harder, from a zipper to a can opener to…just watch.