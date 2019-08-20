Pickled Oreos, Moonberry Twinkies and the right way to eat Triscuits

We got a little out there in our foodie segment today!

First we started with a recreation of dill pickle Oreos, which is a hot item at Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop stores! The store features a variety of treats that pickle lovers rejoice over! From pickle cotton candy and dill pickle soda to their new dill pickle Oreos.

Next, we dove into Moonberry Twinkies that just landed at Walmart stores! You can get a pack of 10 for $2.97 but you’d better fly over quickly before they’re sold out!

Lastly, did you know there was a right way to eat a Triscuit? You may just think bite with the grain, but apparently licking the salty side first, then eating the cracker is the way to go, according to one man on the internet who swears by it.

If you have strange foods you want us to try on the air, send your ideas our way! Email our producers at goodthings@abc4.com